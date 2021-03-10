Ohio Department of Health changes travel guidance, nixes weekly advisory updates

**VIDEO ABOVE: COVID-19 one year later.**

COLUMBUS (WJW) — After months of providing weekly travel advisory updates during the coronavirus pandemic, the Ohio Department of Health announced today that those are ceasing. This comes with a big change to the state’s travel guidance.

Rather than ask people coming back into (or into) Ohio from states that were reporting a positive testing rate of 15% or more to quarantine for two weeks, the state is asking travelers to instead pay attention to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) travel guidelines.

The CDC guidelines say to self-quarantine a whole seven days after arriving back home from travel anywhere and to get tested. Those who do not get tested are to quarantine for 10 days.

However, people are asked to still be extremely cautions about traveling, and if they have tested positive COVID-19 recently to stay home. Even with more people across the country getting vaccinated, travelers are asked to remember to social distance, wear a mask and wash their hands.

A weekly update to the map that shows spread percentage will no longer be available from the Ohio health department.