Ohio Department of Corrections officer dies of coronavirus, Governor confirms

MARION, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine announced during a news conference Wednesday that Ohio Department of Corrections Officer John Dawson, of Mansfield, has died from the coronavirus.

Officer Dawson was 55 years old and had underlying health conditions.

Officer Dawson served as a corrections officer at the Marion Correctional Institution and worked there since 1996. He worked in the control center handing out equipment to staff.

He tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30 and was the second officer in the Marion facility to test positive for the virus.

“Our hearts go out to John’s family, his friends, and his co-workers. You are in our prayers,” said Governor DeWine. “Mr. Dawson’s death reminds us that although Ohio is doing comparatively well to other areas we are still seeing a large number of deaths. Our hearts go out to everyone who has lost a loved one to COVID-19.”