Ohio curfew won’t apply for Browns Monday Night Football game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday the state is extending its curfew aimed at limiting gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew is in effect until Jan. 2. It is not intended to prevent people from getting food or medical care. But it will interfere with a few major sporting events.

DeWine said the state is granting a variance to the curfew for the Browns vs. Ravens Monday Night Football game, Columbus Crew MLS championship game Saturday night, the Bengals vs. Steelers Monday Night Football game on Dec. 21 and the Cincinnati Bearcats hosting their title game.

“The start times of these games are dictated by national television contracts and as a result, the games will not be finished until after that 10 p.m. curfew,” DeWine said. “These events have run consistently with protocols we are asking all Ohioans to follow. Spectators at these events wear their masks, they are socially distanced, there’s added safety that they are in a large venue and they are held outside.”

The governor said the biggest threat from these games is not what happens in the stadium, it’s people who gather with those outside their own households. He warned against getting together with people indoors and without masks.

“We ask you to please rethink that. I know the importance of sports, it’s important to be able to continue to do things to keep our morale up,” “I ask that you enjoy these events, but responsibly.”

