Ohio curfew could end next week if hospitalization trend continues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio could see an end of the statewide curfew as early as next week.

Last Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine moved back the curfew by one hour from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. because the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations stayed below 3,500 for seven consecutive days.

There were 2,252 people in Ohio hospitals because of the virus on Thursday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

(Image via: Ohio Department of Health)

“You can see the numbers are dropping and we are very, very happy with that,” DeWine said during his coronavirus news conference on Thursday. “A week from today, we will look at that and we hope that trend continues.”

The governor said if the coronavirus-related hospital admission stay under 2,500 for seven straight days, he will eliminate the curfew. He will make that determination on Feb. 11.

“We don’t know what’s coming. What goes down can come up. We hope it doesn’t. But this virus has taught us that it just has a mind of its own and we don’t know what’s it’s going to do next,” DeWine said.

The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew went into effect on Nov. 19 and was originally set to run for 21 days. At the time, DeWine referred to it as a slow down, as opposed to a shutdown, in order to prevent the spread of the virus.