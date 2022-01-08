Ohio COVID numbers: 269 hospitalizations, 18,310 cases reported Saturday

**Related Video Above: Ohio AG Yost tells SCOTUS that OSHA can’t impose vaccine mandate.**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon.

There have been more than 2 million total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 18,310 cases reported today, along with a total of 30,072 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Case numbers are expected to be even higher, as many at-home tests do not go reported. Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 99,439 people. There were 269 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 25 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

Over the last 21 days, the daily hospitalization average has been 332 new patients.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 2,917

Franklin: 1,973

Hamilton: 1,677

Montgomery: 1,547

Summit: 1,336

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 6,480,585 or about 55.44% of the population. That number includes people who are considered fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, 6,911 people received their “complete” shot in the state.

