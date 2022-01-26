Ohio COVID-19 numbers: Wednesday’s high case count inflated due to backlog

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon.

After a recent backlog in case counts due to a lab reporting error, ODH made clear that although the issue has been resolved, today’s case counts are inflated.

There have been more than 2.5 million total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 20,752 cases reported today, along with a total of 32,489 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Case numbers are expected to be even higher, as many at-home tests do not go reported. Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 104,759 people. There were 546 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 40 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

Over the last 21 days, the daily hospitalization average has been 376 new patients. For a comparison, on Sunday, that 21-day number was 387.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 3,172

Franklin: 2,144

Hamilton: 1,767

Montgomery: 1,662

Summit: 1,452

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 6,565,771 or about 56% of the population. That number includes people who are considered fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, 8,577 people received their “complete” shot in the state.

Find out how to register to get vaccinated against COVID-19 right here. Find test positivity rates broken down by county right here.