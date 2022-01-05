Ohio COVID-19 numbers: Nearly 600 new hospitalizations reported

**Related Video Above: What to do if you can’t find a COVID-19 test**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon.

There have been more than 2 million total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 19,750 cases reported today, along with a total of 29,674 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Case numbers are expected to be even higher, as many at-home tests do not go reported. Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 98,277 people. There were 593 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 53 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

Over the last 21 days, the daily hospitalization average has been 327 new patients.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 2,864

Franklin: 1,966

Hamilton: 1,653

Montgomery: 1,528

Summit: 1,316

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 6,448,549 or about 55.25% of the population. That number includes people who are considered fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, 7,649 people received their “complete” shot in the state.

Find out what to do if you’re exposed to the virus below: