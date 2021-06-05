Ohio COVID-19 numbers: Nearly 46% of residents have now received at least one vaccine dose

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon.

There have been 1,104,380 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 379 cases reported today, along with a total of 19,980 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 59,522 people. There were 25 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 6 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 1,069,503 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 128,156

Cuyahoga: 115,283

Hamilton: 81,066

Montgomery: 52,341

Summit: 48,256

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 5,370,209 or about 45.94% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 16,991 people received a shot in the state.

The second of the statewide Vax-a-Million drawing winners were announced on Wednesday (and you can find out more about them below). Be sure to watch all the action of the upcoming drawing right here on FOX 8 at 7:29 p.m. next Wednesday.