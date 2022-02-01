Ohio COVID-19 numbers: More than 450 deaths announced Tuesday

**Related Video Above: Cuyahoga County now seeing lowest COVID cases in state.**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been more than 2.5 million total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 6,498 cases reported today, along with a total of 33,537 deaths (including 466 additional fatalities reported today).

Case numbers are expected to be even higher in general, as many at-home tests do not go reported. Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 107,922people. There were 552 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 61 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

Over the last 21 days, the daily hospitalization average has been 364 new patients. For a comparison, last Wednesday, that 21-day number was 376.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 3,296

Franklin: 2,219

Hamilton: 1,816

Montgomery: 1,726

Summit: 1,505

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 6,594,524 or about 56% of the population. That number includes people who are considered fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, 4,501 people received their “complete” shot in the state.

Find out how to register to get vaccinated against COVID-19 right here. Find test positivity rates broken down by county right here.