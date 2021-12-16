Ohio COVID-19 numbers include another backlog of cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released new COVID-19 numbers for the state on Thursday, which includes a backlog.

There were 11,803 cases, 391 hospitalizations, 25 intensive care unit admissions and 0 zero deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The 21-day averages are 7,581 cases, 313 hospitalizations and 31 ICU admissions. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said statewide ICU rates are reaching an all-time high.

The state said about 1,347 cases are from testing dating back to April 6, 2021 because of a laboratory reporting delay. Wednesday’s numbers also included a backlog of cases.

There have been more than 1.8 million COVID cases in Ohio since the beginning of the pandemic with 27,594 deaths. Cuyahoga County has seen the most hospitalizations and deaths. It’s second in cases to Franklin County.

Nearly 60 percent of the state’s population have started their COVID vaccination, according to the state health department.