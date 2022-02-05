Ohio COVID-19 numbers: Hospitalizations, cases down in Saturday report

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon.

There have been more than 2.6 million total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 2,810 cases reported today, along with a total of 34,217 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Case numbers are expected to be even higher in general, as many at-home tests do not go reported. Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 108,954 people. There were 153 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 9 people were reportedly admitted to the ICU during that time.

Over the last 21 days, the daily hospitalization average has been 331 new patients. For a comparison, on Tuesday, that 21-day number was 364.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 3,390

Franklin: 2,281

Hamilton: 1,840

Montgomery: 1,762

Summit: 1,520

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 6,611,286 or about 56% of the population. That number includes people who are considered fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, 2,756 people received their “complete” shot in the state.

