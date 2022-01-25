Ohio COVID-19 numbers: Daily case count incomplete after lab reporting error

**Related Video Above: Cleveland Mayor Bibb issues mask advisory indoors.**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been over 2.5 million total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 4,163 cases reported Tuesday, along with a total of 32,489 deaths (including 502 additional fatalities reported Tuesday).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes.

Tuesday’s report is an artificially low, incomplete COVID-19 reported case count caused by an electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) processing error, when reported case count numbers were updated at 2 p.m.

ODH received five incorrectly formatted ELR files from a long-term care facility around 5 p.m. on Monday. Every file submitted contained both valid lab results and invalid rows of data. Therefore, no lab results have been processed since that time.

ODH says that as valid lab results can again pass through the system successfully, positive cases will be added the COVID-19 overview dashboard, which better depicts the spread of COVID-19 in Ohio.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 105,624 people. There were 565 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 45 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 7,145,161 or about 61% of the population. That number includes people who are considered fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, 4,393 people received their “complete” shot in the state.