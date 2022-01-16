Ohio COVID-19 numbers: Cases remain high with backlog, 125 hospitalizations reported

**Related Video Above: How can you tell if your N95 or KN95 mask is fake?**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon.

As expected, the latest daily case numbers (which have already been high) continue to be higher than seen in the last couple weeks due to a backlog of processed positive tests, ODH reported Friday.

“As a result of enhancement to expand the state system’s capacity to process a higher volume of automated lab results, a significant increase in cases will appear on the ‘current trends’ dashboard beginning today for the next several days until the backlog clears. Cases will be attributed to their proper illness onset date on the overview dashboard, which shows true spread of COVID-19 in Ohio,” the health department posted on its website startingFriday.

There have been more than 2.3 million total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 26,117 cases reported today, along with a total of 30,922 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

On Friday and Saturday, the daily case numbers were about double that of Sunday’s. Case numbers are expected to be even higher, as many at-home tests do not go reported. Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 102,129 people. There were 125 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 10 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 2,998

Franklin: 2,036

Hamilton: 1,699

Montgomery: 1,586

Summit: 1,382

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 6,520,232 or about 55.78% of the population. That number includes people who are considered fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, 3,298 people received their “complete” shot in the state.

Find out how to register to get vaccinated against COVID-19 right here.