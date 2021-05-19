Ohio COVID-19 numbers: 918 new cases, 104 hospitalizations reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon.

There have been 1,093,534 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 918 cases reported today, along with a total of 19,628 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 58,271 people. There were 104 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 6 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 1,050,024 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 126,988

Cuyahoga: 113,585

Hamilton: 80,521

Montgomery: 51,884

Summit: 47,716

As of yesterday, the number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 5,017,279 or about 42.92% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far.

People continue to sign up for Ohio’s vaccination lotteries, which went live yesterday:

Yesterday, hundreds of thousands of vaccinated Ohioans entered #OhioVaxAMillion for a chance to win $1M or a college scholarship. Get your #COVID19 shot and get a chance to win. Enter at https://t.co/Svppf9uA8O or 833-4-ASK-ODH. pic.twitter.com/EzAUhMR9vj — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 19, 2021

Meanwhile at the Ohio Statehouse, proposed legislation would put an end to mandatory vaccinations: