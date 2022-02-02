Ohio COVID-19 numbers: 8,601 more cases, 369 hospitalizations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 data for the state Wednesday afternoon.

COVID-19 cases are declining from where they were one week ago. In the last 24 hours, 8,601 cases, 369 hospitalizations, 33 intensive care unit admissions and no deaths were reported to the state health department. The 21-day average for cases is 16,567. Hospitalizations and ICU admissions are on par with the averages.

The number of tests is down significantly from a month ago. On Jan. 5, more than 92,000 tests were performed in Ohio with a positivity rate of 26.5%. On Monday, more than 23,000 tests were performed with a positivity rate of 18.6%.

There have been nearly 2.6 million total COVID cases reported and 33,537 deaths in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Health said about 56% of the population is fully vaccinated.