Ohio COVID-19 numbers: 8,082 new cases, 199 hospitalizations reported Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There have been 1,855,222 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 8,082 cases reported today, along with a total of 28,028 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 92,460 people. There were 199 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 15 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 1,669,186 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Cuyahoga: 195,085

Franklin: 189,624

Hamilton: 121,537

Montgomery: 85,140

Summit: 79,589

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 6,376,869 or about 54.5% of the population. That number includes people who are considered fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, 3,333 people received a shot in the state.

Tuesday, President Joe Biden is expected to give a speech regarding the surge in cases and his plans to combat the omicron variant.