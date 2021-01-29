Ohio COVID-19 numbers: 4,874 new cases, more 64 deaths

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Thursday in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Friday afternoon. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not have a news conference on the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, 4,874 COVID-19 cases, 64 deaths, 166 hospitalizations and 23 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

There have been 888,590 reported cases and 11,070 fatalities in the state since the pandemic began, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It is presumed that 770,597 have recovered.

As of Thursday, COVID-19 vaccines have been started in more than 758,000 Ohioans, which is about 6 percent of the state’s population. The health department’s phased rollout for vaccinations continues next week with residents ages 70 and older, as well as school staff of select districts.

On Thursday, DeWine pushed back the state’s curfew, which originally ran from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., by one hour. It now begins at 11 p.m. The change will be reevaluated in two weeks as the state assesses the number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

“If this trend continues, we may be able to go to midnight. And if it really continues to get fewer and fewer people, when we get down to seven days at 2,500, below 2,500, then we would be able to go with no curfew,” DeWine said.