Ohio COVID-19 numbers: 4,278 cases, 81 deaths reported in 24 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the last COVID-19 numbers for the state Friday afternoon.

There have been 853,982 total confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, and 10,599 deaths in Ohio since the pandemic began, according to the state health department. It is presumed that 720,171 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 4,278 cases, 81 deaths, 204 hospitalizations and 20 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the Ohio Department of Health.

The number of daily cases reported has been on a downward trend since the beginning of the month. The 21-day average is 7,314.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not have a news conference on Friday. During his event on Thursday, he said the state’s curfew will be extended. The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew was set to expire on Saturday. He did not say how long it will be in effect.

“Look, we would love to get rid of it. The next step would be maybe take it to 11 o’clock, but we’re not there,” DeWine said.