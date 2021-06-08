Ohio COVID-19 numbers: 426 more cases, 41 new deaths

COLUMUBS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 data for the state Tuesday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 426 cases, 48, hospitalizations, seven intensive care unit admissions and 41 deaths were reported to the state health department. Other states do not send death certificates to the bureau of vital statistics regulars, which can result in fluctuations.

There have been more than 1.1 million total COVID-19 cases and 20,021 deaths in Ohio since the beginning of the pandemic.

Vaccinations have been started in nearly 5.4 million Ohioans, which is about 46 percent of the state’s population. According to the Ohio Department of Health, 12,797 people received their first dose of the vaccine in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine urged vaccine providers and residents to act as he announced about 200,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will expire on June 23.

“For Ohioans who have been waiting to get their vaccine, I urge you to take action now. There are many opportunities throughout the state to get a vaccine,” DeWine said in a news release . “The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one of those options. It is safe and effective and only requires one shot. In just two weeks, you could be protected from this virus. Getting vaccinated is the quickest way out of the pandemic and the fastest way for us to return to the lives we remember.”

To find a vaccine provider near you, go to the Ohio Department of Health’s website.