Ohio COVID-19 numbers: 3,991 cases, 94 deaths reported in 24 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released its latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Wednesday afternoon.

There have been 906,727 total cases and 11,430 deaths in the state since the pandemic began. According to the state health department, it’s presumed that 799,819 people have recovered from the virus.

In the last 24 hours, 3,991 COVID-19 cases, 94 fatalities, 214 hospitalizations and 36 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the Ohio Department of Health. Those numbers are mostly consistent with the 21-day averages.

COVID-19 vaccinations have been started in more than 908,000, or 8 percent of Ohioans. That’s a 25,586 increase from Tuesday.