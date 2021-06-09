Ohio COVID-19 numbers: 391 new cases, 77 hospitalizations reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon.

There have been 1,105,720 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 391 cases reported today, along with a total of 20,021 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 59,728 people. There were 77 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 7 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 1,073,046 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 128,322

Cuyahoga: 115,469

Hamilton: 81,165

Montgomery: 52,399

Summit: 48,294

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 5,410,275 or about 46.28% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 12,786 people received a shot in the state.

The third group of the statewide Vax-a-Million drawing winners are being announced tonight, and you can watch all the action right here on FOX 8 at 7:29 p.m. Find out more below: