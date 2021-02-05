Ohio COVID-19 numbers: 3,683 more cases, 62 additional deaths

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Thursday in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers of the state as vaccination efforts continue for those 70 and older, as well as educators.

In the last 24 hours, 3,683 cases, 62 deaths, 228 hospitalizations and 21 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. These numbers are consistent with the 21-day averages.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 914,530 total COVID-19 cases and 11,571 reported deaths in the state. It is presumed that 812,7070 have recovered.

As of Friday, COVID-19 vaccinations have been started in 974,586 people, or 8.34 percent of the state’s population. According to the health department, 39,481 more people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses in Ohio remains scarce. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he anticipates increases in vaccines in shipments from the federal government over the next several weeks.

Next week, vaccine eligibility expands for people ages 65 and older as part of the state’s Phase 1B rollout.

Important dates in phase 1B of Ohio's vaccination program. ⬇ Visit https://t.co/hqPtIO0reC for info on which providers have received vaccines. Demand is currently much higher than supply, so please continue following safety protocols until the vaccine is more widely available. pic.twitter.com/1OxyHnfNcW — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 26, 2021