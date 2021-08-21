Ohio COVID-19 numbers: 3,425 new cases, 125 hospitalizations reported Saturday

** Related Video Above: Pediatric doctor discusses COVID cases in children in Northeast Ohio**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon.

There have been 1,178,792 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 3,425 cases reported today, along with a total of 20,689 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 64,186 people. There were 125 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 12 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 1,108,723 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 135,974

Cuyahoga: 121,626

Hamilton: 86,478

Montgomery: 57,100

Summit: 50,736

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 5,980,589 or about 51.16% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 11,919 people received a shot in the state.