Ohio COVID-19 numbers: 323 fatalities, 423 new hospitalizations reported

**Related Video Above: Doctor shares key difference in omicron symptoms.**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

Due to a backlog of processed positive tests, the last few days have seen extra high case numbers. However, the backlog is no longer being reported.

There have been more than 2.4 million total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 15,077 cases reported today, along with a total of 31,245 deaths (including 323 additional fatalities reported today).

Case numbers are expected to be even higher, as many at-home tests do not go reported. Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 102,717 people. There were 423 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 45 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

Over the last 21 days, the daily hospitalization average has been 362 new patients.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 3,018

Franklin: 2,065

Hamilton: 1,714

Montgomery: 1,604

Summit: 1,391

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 6,525,318 or about 55.8% of the population. That number includes people who are considered fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, 3,580 people received their “complete” shot in the state.

Find out how to register to get vaccinated against COVID-19 right here.