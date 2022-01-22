Ohio COVID-19 numbers: 295 new hospitalizations reported

**Related Video Above: Cleveland Mayor Bibb issues mask advisory indoors.**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon.

There have been nearly 2.5 million total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 15,677 cases reported today, along with a total of 31,987 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Case numbers are expected to be even higher, as many at-home tests do not go reported. Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 104,685 people. There were 295 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 23 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

Over the last 21 days, the daily hospitalization average has been 392 new patients. For a comparison, on Tuesday, that 21-day number was 362.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 3,087

Franklin: 2,100

Hamilton: 1,756

Montgomery: 1,651

Summit: 1,418

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 6,548,520 or about 56% of the population. That number includes people who are considered fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, 5,635 people received their “complete” shot in the state.

Find out how to register to get vaccinated against COVID-19 right here.