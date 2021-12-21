Ohio COVID-19 numbers: 249 new deaths, 12,502 cases reported Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 1,867,723 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 12,502 cases reported today, along with a total of 28,277 deaths (including 249 additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 93,302 people. There were 584 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 81 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 1,678,783 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Cuyahoga: 198,647

Franklin: 190,598

Hamilton: 121,972

Montgomery: 85,445

Summit: 80,513

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 6,383,048 or about 54.61% of the population. That number includes people who are considered fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, 6,235 people received a shot in the state.

President Joe Biden is expected to give a speech regarding the surge in cases and his plans to combat the omicron variant today. You can watch the speech live on FOX8.com