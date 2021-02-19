Ohio COVID-19 numbers: 2,306 more cases and 82 new deaths

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Thursday in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released new COVID-19 numbers for the state Friday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 2,306 COVID-19 cases, 82 deaths, 152 hospitalizations and 12 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

There have been 949,695 total reported cases and 16,693 deaths in Ohio since the pandemic began. It is presumed that 880,613 have recovered.

The Bureau of Infectious Disease and the Bureau of Vital Statistics continues to reconcile Ohio’s death data after 4,000 were underreported. This ongoing review will result in some fluctuations in fatalities, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Since Thursday, COVID-19 vaccines have been started in 27,378 more Ohioans. So far, nearly 12 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccination.