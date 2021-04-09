Ohio COVID-19 numbers: 1,946 more cases, 86 new deaths

(Watch Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff discuss the recent rise in COVID-19 variants in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 data for the state Friday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 1,946 COVID-19 cases, 119 hospitalizations, 12 intensive care unit admissions and 86 deaths were reported to the state health department. Since other states do not send death certifications to the ODH Bureau of Vital Statistics on a regular basis, there are fluctuations in mortality data.

There have been 1,035,552 total reported cases and 18,827 deaths in Ohio during the pandemic.

More than 34 percent of Ohioans have received at lease one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s nearly 4 million people. In the last 24 hours, vaccines were started in more than 75,500 people.