1,875 more COVID-19 cases in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 data for the state Thursday afternoon after a delay.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a news conference at that time. Instead, he will give an address to the state about the pandemic at 5:30 p.m.

In the last 24 hours, 1,875 cases, 82 hospitalizations and seven intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

No deaths were in the report with the Ohio Department of Health saying only verified mortality data is listed. It said that information is not available daily and is updated about twice a week as data is received.

There have been 974,480 total coronavirus cases and 16,750 deaths in Ohio since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Ohio Department said COVID-19 vaccinations were started in 44,352 more people in the last 24 hours. So far, 1.8 million Ohioans, or 15.43 percent of the population, has received at least one dose of the shot.