Ohio COVID-19 numbers: 1,690 more cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,690 COVID-19 cases, 37 hospitalizations and four intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

There were no additional fatalities in the report. Others state do not send death certificates to the Ohio Department of Health’s Bureau of Vital Statistics on a regular schedule, causing occasional fluctuations.

There have been more than a million reported cases of the virus and 18,526 deaths in Ohio since the beginning of the pandemic.

More than 3.1 million people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s a little more than 27 percent of the state’s population.

Vaccinations have been started in nearly 70,000 people in the last 24 hours.