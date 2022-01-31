Ohio covid-19 numbers: 151 new hospitalizations reported

**Watch Video Above: Mayor Bibb announced Cleveland vaccination initiative ahead of NBA All-Star weekend.**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There have been more than 2.5 million total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 4,160 cases reported today, along with a total of 33,071 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Just like Sunday, today’s case numbers are some of the lowest reported in one day since the start of 2022. Case numbers are expected to be even higher in general, as many at-home tests do not go reported. Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 107,370 people. There were 151 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 19 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

Over the last 21 days, the daily hospitalization average has been 359 new patients. For a comparison, last Wednesday, that 21-day number was 376.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 3,256

Franklin: 2,181

Hamilton: 1,791

Montgomery: 1,680

Summit: 1,488

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 6,590,143 or about 56% of the population. That number includes people who are considered fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, 2,474 people received their “complete” shot in the state.

