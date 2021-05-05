Ohio COVID-19 numbers: 1,450 more cases, no new deaths

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Monday in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 data for the state Wednesday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 1,450 COVID-19 cases, 145 hospitalizations and 18 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. These numbers are consistent with the 21-day averages.

No new deaths were reported. Other states do not send death certifications to the ODH Bureau of Vital Statistics on a regular schedule, resulting in fluctuations.

There have been 1,078,734 total cases and 19,344 deaths from the virus in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Cuyahoga County has experienced the most deaths and hospitalizations, and the second-most cases.

As of Wednesday, vaccinations have been started in 40 percent of Ohio’s population. That’s more than 4.7 million people. In the last 24 hours, the vaccine was started in an additional 21,465.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a news conference. Instead, he made stops across the state to promote Ohio Tourism Day.