Ohio COVID-19 numbers: 1,449 more cases, no new deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Wednesday afternoon.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold an afternoon news conference on the pandemic. Instead, he will address the state at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,449 cases, 173 hospitalizations, 14 intensive care unit admissions and no deaths were reported to the state health department. The cases and hospitalizations are higher than the 21-day averages of 1,371 and 114, respectively.

There have been 1,087,182 total COVID-19 cases and 19,441 deaths in Ohio since the beginning of the pandemic. Cuyahoga County leads the state in hospitalizations and deaths from the virus.

Nearly 42 percent of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That’s more than 4.8 million people. In the last 24 hours, vaccinations were started in 18,219.