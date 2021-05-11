Ohio COVID-19 numbers: 1,411 new cases, 13 deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 1,085,733 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,411 cases reported today, along with a total of 19,441 deaths (including 13 additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 57,545 people. There were 143 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 15 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 1,038,027 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 126,120

Cuyahoga: 112,407

Hamilton: 80,149

Montgomery: 51,559

Summit: 47,292

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 4,880,699 or about 41.75% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 18,219 people were vaccinated.

The Wolstein Center mass clinic continues here in Cleveland with people receiving the Johnson & Johnson shot: