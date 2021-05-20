Ohio COVID-19 numbers: 1,208 more cases, no new deaths

(Watch our coverage on the Ohio Vax-a-Million scholarship lottery in the video player above)

COLUMBSU, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 and vaccination data for the state Thursday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 1,208 COVID-19 cases, 125 hospitalizations, 19 intensive care unit admissions and zero deaths were reported to the state health department. These numbers are slightly below the 21-day averages, except for the fatalities, which have an average of 21.

Sine the beginning of the pandemic, there have been more than 1,0904,742 cases and 19,628 deaths from the virus in Ohio.

More than 5 million people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s nearly 44 percent of the population. In the last 24 hours, vaccines were started in 31,909 people.

The Ohio Department of Health is crediting the Vax-a-Million lottery for boosting vaccination rates. Vaccinations in ages 16 and older were up 28 percent from May 14 to May 7, which was the weekend following the vaccine lottery announcement. The previous weekend it was down 25 percent, according to the state health department.