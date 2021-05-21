Ohio COVID-19 numbers: 1,004 new cases and 81 more deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 and vaccination data for the state Friday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 1,004 COVID-19 cases, 105 hospitalizations, 15 intensive care unit admissions and 81 deaths were reported to the state health department. Other states do not send death certificates to the bureau of vital statistics on a regular basis, which can cause fluctuations in mortality data. The fatalities is up significantly from the 21-day average of 20.

There have been 1,095,746 total cases and 19,709 deaths in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

More than 5.1 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccinations. In the last 24 hours, vaccines were started in 45,889 people.