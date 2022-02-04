Ohio COVID-19 case numbers declining

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Friday afternoon.

The new data came after a news conference where Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said while numbers are declining, the state is still far away from the low case rates we saw in late spring through early fall.

In the last 24 hours, 4,004 COVID-19 cases, 203 hospitalizations, 19 intensive care unit admissions and 680 deaths were reported to the state health department. Compare that to 21-day averages of 14,169 for cases, 340 for hospitalizations, 30 for ICU admissions and 157 for fatalities.

Other states do not send death certifications to the ODH Bureau of Vital Statistics on a regular basis, causing fluctuations in mortality data.

Ohio reached a pandemic high of COVID-19 hospitalizations of 6,749 on Jan. 10. It’s now at 3,464. Vanderhoff said it’s still a, “Very high and very concerning number.” He attributed part of the rapid increase and decrease in cases to the fast-spreading omicron variant.

“The omicron variant has produced a fairly dramatic pattern of illness, starting with a steep climb in cases, following by an equally steep decline. Ohio is seeing the same pattern,” Vanderhoff said. “Omicron first arrived in Ohio on the heels of the delta variant with its impacts felt first in Northeast Ohio back in December.”

About 57% of Ohio’s population, of 6.6 million people, is fully vaccinated. About 3.2 million have received an additional dose.