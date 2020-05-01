Ohio couple reunites at home after losing three family members to coronavirus

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WJW) – The Billups are home together for the first time since mid-March.

Don Billups spent two weeks in rehab followed by a four-week hospital stay for his coronavirus diagnosis.

He left Mount Carmel’s Rehabilitation Hospital Thursday.

“Just glad to be going home, been a long ride,” Don Billups told FOX 8 sister station, WCMH.

While Don was in the fight of his life, the family was dealing with an unimaginable tragedy.

His wife, Kelly Conkey Billups, lost her brother and both parents to coronavirus.

“In the darkest moments, these last two months, this is a ray of sunshine and the reason I’ve been able to continue to get out of bed every day,” Conkey Billups said.

“He’s here and he has kicked COVID right square in the tail,” Kelly said.

