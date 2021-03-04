Ohio county reaches yellow level of COVID-19 system for first time since November

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health updated its color-coded map that measures COVID-19 risk on Thursday.

The Ohio Public Health Advisory System examines factors, including hospitalizations from the virus, in each of the sate’s 88 counties. It then assigns a color with yellow being the least severe and purple being the worst.

For the first time since November, a county is at the yellow level: Holmes County.

Galia, Hocking, Mercer, Monroe, Shelby, Williams and Vinton remained at orange. Allen, Auglaize and Noble joined them. The rest of the state is red.

(Image courtesy: Ohio Department of Health)

The Ohio Public Health Advisory System is based on the following factors: new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not in congregate settings, sustained increase in COVID-19-related emergency room visits, sustained increase in COVID-19 outpatient visits including telehealth, sustained increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit occupancy.

  • Level 1 (Yellow): Active exposure and spread.
    • Conduct a daily health/symptom self-evaluation and stay at home if symptomatic.
    • Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from non-household members.
    • Wear face coverings in public especially when social distancing is difficult to maintain.
    • Increase caution when interacting with others not practicing social distancing or wearing face covers.
    • Avoid traveling to high-risk areas.
    • Follow good hygiene standards.
  • Level 2 (Orange): Increased exposure and spread. Exercise high degree of caution.
    • Same guidelines as in Level 1.
    • Avoid contact with anyone who is considered high-risk.
    • High-risk individuals should take extra care to follow precautions.
    • Decrease in-person interactions outside household.
    • Seek medical care as needed, but limit or avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals, nursing homes and residential care facilities to see others as much as possible.
  • Level 3 (Red): Very high exposure and spread. Limit activities as much as possible.
    • Same guidelines as in Levels 1 and 2.
    • Decrease in-person interactions with others.
    • Consider necessary travel only.
    • Limit attending gatherings of any number.
  • Level 4 (Purple): Severe exposure and spread. Only leave home for supplies and services.
    • Same guidelines as in Level 1 to 3.
    • Stay at home/necessary travel only.

