Ohio counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 6 reached 832,994 COVID-19-related deaths and 58 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.3% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 34.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 5, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

1 / 50Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#50. Lucas County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.1% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,245 (5,333 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (27 new deaths)

2 / 50Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Highland County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 83% full in Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 922 (398 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)

3 / 50Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Mahoning County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 24.1% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,432 (3,274 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)

4 / 50Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Adams County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 83% full in Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 509 (141 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (2 new deaths)

5 / 50w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Tuscarawas County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (87.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.2% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 893 (821 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (3 new deaths)

6 / 50Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Clermont County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (67.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.4% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 874 (1,804 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (5 new deaths)

7 / 50Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Geauga County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (100.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.5% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,077 (1,009 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)

8 / 50Darren56brown // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Fulton County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.7% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 681 (287 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (4 new deaths)

9 / 50David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Athens County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.5% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 510 (333 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)

10 / 50Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Licking County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.6% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 954 (1,687 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (4 new deaths)

11 / 50Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#40. Summit County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.0% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,593 (8,618 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (11 new deaths)

12 / 50Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Fayette County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.0% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 880 (251 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)

13 / 50Ndutro // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Seneca County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.8% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 736 (406 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (4 new deaths)

14 / 50Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Hancock County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.0% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.5% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 722 (547 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)

15 / 50Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Stark County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.0% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.0% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,301 (4,821 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (6 new deaths)

16 / 50Leslie K. Dellovade // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Muskingum County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,015 (875 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths)

17 / 50Canva

#34. Hamilton County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,333 (10,900 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (4 new deaths)

18 / 50Kevin Marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Huron County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.0% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,287 (750 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)

19 / 50User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Wyandot County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.5% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.9% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 680 (148 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (1 new death)

20 / 50Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#31. Clark County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.5% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.0% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 924 (1,239 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (4 new deaths)

21 / 50User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Sandusky County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.5% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.4% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,232 (721 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)

22 / 50Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Madison County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.5% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.4% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 876 (392 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)

23 / 50OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Ashland County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.5% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (73.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.1% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,084 (580 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)

24 / 50Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Belmont County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.5% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.5% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 710 (476 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)

25 / 50Brenda // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Medina County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.7% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.5% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,448 (2,603 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (7 new deaths)

26 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#25. Franklin County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.7% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.5% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,412 (18,599 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (11 new deaths)

27 / 50Greg Hume // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Butler County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.0% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.4% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 918 (3,517 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (4 new deaths)

Everyone has a storyAd by Disney+ See More

28 / 50Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Clinton County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.0% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 119.0% (119.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 43.4% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 848 (356 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)

29 / 50Willjay // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Guernsey County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.4% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 733 (285 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 8 (3 new deaths)

30 / 50Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Delaware County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.5% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,095 (2,290 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)

31 / 50Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Fairfield County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.5% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.4% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,107 (1,744 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new death)

32 / 50Roger O. Young // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Washington County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.8% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.5% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 591 (354 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (3 new deaths)

33 / 50Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Auglaize County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.0% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (55.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.9% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 589 (269 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)

34 / 50Spongefan // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Scioto County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.0% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.9% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 775 (584 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)

35 / 50User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Crawford County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.0% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (65.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.3% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,101 (457 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)

36 / 50Photo shot by Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Logan County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (56.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (61.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 587 (268 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)

37 / 50Ken Ratcliff // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Greene County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.5% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.8% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 768 (1,297 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)

38 / 50Wiki Historian N OH // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Union County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.5% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.8% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,061 (626 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)

39 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Coshocton County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.5% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.5% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 533 (195 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)

40 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Jackson County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.5% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 83% full in Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 830 (269 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)

41 / 50John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Richland County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.0% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.5% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,180 (1,430 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (2 new deaths)

42 / 50Kurt Tarvis // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Gallia County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.0% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.5% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 462 (138 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)

43 / 50Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Williams County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.0% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (100.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.5% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 471 (173 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)

44 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Pike County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.0% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 83% full in Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 821 (228 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new death)

45 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Jefferson County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.7% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 931 (608 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)

46 / 50Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Ross County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.5% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 931 (714 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths)

47 / 50Eric Lochtefeld // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Mercer County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.5% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 24.1% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 483 (199 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)

48 / 50James St. John // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Marion County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.8% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.9% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 933 (607 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new death)

https://81979da20b5683b0caf5fe93e6041488.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

49 / 50Pdepalma // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lake County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.0% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.5% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 1,468 (3,379 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (1 new death)

50 / 50Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Van Wert County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.0% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (55.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.5% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in the past week: 396 (112 new cases)

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths)