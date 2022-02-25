Ohio counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity

(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death ratesâ€”especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 24 reached 942,985 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 78.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43.4% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Feb. 23, with the percent of hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Belmont County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.5% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 40.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 55.1% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 163 (109 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (31,853 fully vaccinated)

— -17.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#49. Champaign County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.5% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 89% full in Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 80 (31 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (17,575 fully vaccinated)

— -21.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#48. Miami County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.7% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 29.2% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 81 (87 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (50,488 fully vaccinated)

— -17.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#47. Delaware County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.7% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.0% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 87 (183 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.4% (155,717 fully vaccinated)

— 29.4% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#46. Van Wert County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.7% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.9% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 354 (100 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (12,105 fully vaccinated)

— -25.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#45. Highland County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.4% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 89% full in Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 86 (37 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.5% (16,169 fully vaccinated)

— -34.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#44. Tuscarawas County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.1% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 46.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 48.3% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 60 (55 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (40,301 fully vaccinated)

— -23.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#43. Lorain County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.1% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 55.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 38.2% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 52 (161 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.8% (194,425 fully vaccinated)

— 9.2% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#42. Guernsey County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.5% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 56.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 37.1% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 165 (64 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (17,066 fully vaccinated)

— -23.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#41. Logan County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.3% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 37.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 58.4% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 114 (52 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (19,304 fully vaccinated)

— -26.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#40. Allen County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.3% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 42.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 52.8% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 77 (79 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (43,944 fully vaccinated)

— -25.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#39. Adams County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.3% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 89% full in Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 162 (45 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.4% (9,540 fully vaccinated)

— -40.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#38. Ashland County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.0% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.6% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 71 (38 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (22,883 fully vaccinated)

— -25.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#37. Lake County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.7% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 36.0% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 46 (106 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.7% (148,892 fully vaccinated)

— 12.5% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#36. Seneca County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.5% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 60 (33 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (26,672 fully vaccinated)

— -16.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#35. Madison County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.6% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 98 (44 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (22,506 fully vaccinated)

— -12.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#34. Warren County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.2% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 103 (242 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (148,636 fully vaccinated)

— 10.3% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#33. Butler County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.6% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.9% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 136 (522 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (215,115 fully vaccinated)

— -2.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#32. Lucas County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.8% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 144 (618 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (244,964 fully vaccinated)

— -0.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#31. Muskingum County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.1% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 154 (133 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (41,297 fully vaccinated)

— -16.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#30. Knox County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.3% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 104 (65 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (26,530 fully vaccinated)

— -25.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#29. Mahoning County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 55.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 38.2% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 74 (170 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (128,751 fully vaccinated)

— -2.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#28. Cuyahoga County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.4% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 60 (739 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (788,288 fully vaccinated)

— 11.0% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#27. Stark County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.6% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 36.0% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 50 (184 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (200,394 fully vaccinated)

— -5.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#26. Summit County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.6% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.9% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 45 (246 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (338,132 fully vaccinated)

— 8.7% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#25. Fayette County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.6% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.6% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 161 (46 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (12,254 fully vaccinated)

— -25.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#24. Medina County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.0% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 53 (96 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (113,860 fully vaccinated)

— 10.1% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#23. Greene County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.5% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 128 (216 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (105,278 fully vaccinated)

— 8.3% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#22. Richland County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.4% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 100 (121 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (52,553 fully vaccinated)

— -24.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#21. Montgomery County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.5% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 89 (471 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (296,507 fully vaccinated)

— -3.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#20. Hocking County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.7% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.2% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 159 (45 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (13,434 fully vaccinated)

— -17.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#19. Hamilton County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.0% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.2% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 87 (715 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.0% (506,828 fully vaccinated)

— 7.8% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#18. Fairfield County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.0% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.5% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 91 (144 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (89,478 fully vaccinated)

— -1.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#17. Franklin County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.0% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.1% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 93 (1,225 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (834,792 fully vaccinated)

— 10.3% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#16. Hancock County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 36.0% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 63 (48 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (38,039 fully vaccinated)

— -12.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#15. Clark County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.5% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.5% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 124 (166 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (70,041 fully vaccinated)

— -9.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#14. Marion County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.5% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.1% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 163 (106 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (30,860 fully vaccinated)

— -17.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#13. Ross County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.5% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.2% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 175 (134 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (38,247 fully vaccinated)

— -13.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#12. Coshocton County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.8% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.2% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 120 (44 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.3% (14,035 fully vaccinated)

— -33.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#11. Williams County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.8% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 144 (53 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (16,258 fully vaccinated)

— -23.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#10. Jackson County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.8% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 89% full in Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 302 (98 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (15,110 fully vaccinated)

— -19.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#9. Union County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.1% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.6% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 195 (115 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (36,277 fully vaccinated)

— 7.0% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#8. Washington County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.4% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 134 (80 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (32,824 fully vaccinated)

— -4.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#7. Clinton County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.4% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.9% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 155 (65 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (20,330 fully vaccinated)

— -15.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#6. Gallia County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.7% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.9% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 381 (114 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (13,770 fully vaccinated)

— -19.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#5. Pike County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.7% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 89% full in Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 252 (70 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (12,106 fully vaccinated)

— -24.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#4. Licking County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.2% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.4% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 111 (197 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (95,769 fully vaccinated)

— -5.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#3. Scioto County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.8% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.3% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 289 (218 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (36,637 fully vaccinated)

— -15.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#2. Jefferson County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.1% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.1% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 135 (88 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (32,453 fully vaccinated)

— -13.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#1. Clermont County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.1% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.5% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 128 (264 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (116,055 fully vaccinated)

— -2.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio