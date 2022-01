Ohio counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 12 reached 842,461 COVID-19-related deaths and 62.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 36.7% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest cumulative COVID-19 death rates in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100,000 residents as of Jan. 11, 2021.

1 / 50Lugevas // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Wayne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (343 total deaths)

— 15.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,596 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.0 (7 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,101 (19,788 total cases)

— 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,105 (1,279 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

2 / 50Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Meigs County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (69 total deaths)

— 17.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,552 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.7 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,118 (3,463 total cases)

— 19.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 541 (124 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

3 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Pike County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (84 total deaths)

— 17.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,543 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.2 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,563 (5,433 total cases)

— 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 868 (241 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

4 / 50Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Auglaize County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (138 total deaths)

— 17.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,542 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.6 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,429 (9,327 total cases)

— 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,126 (514 new cases, +104% change from previous week)

5 / 50Kevin Marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Huron County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (179 total deaths)

— 19.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,495 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.9 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,295 (12,408 total cases)

— 12.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,210 (705 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

6 / 50Seicer // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Lawrence County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (184 total deaths)

— 20.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,482 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,383 (12,715 total cases)

— 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,361 (809 new cases, +83% change from previous week)

7 / 50Mark Spearman from Newark, Ohio, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Knox County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (193 total deaths)

— 20.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,470 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.8 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,082 (10,646 total cases)

— 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 908 (566 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

8 / 50Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Shelby County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (152 total deaths)

— 21.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,445 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,249 (8,867 total cases)

— 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,091 (530 new cases, +117% change from previous week)

9 / 50OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Ashland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (168 total deaths)

— 22.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,436 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.7 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,748 (10,027 total cases)

— 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 989 (529 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

10 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Brown County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (137 total deaths)

— 22.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,427 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.9 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,732 (8,570 total cases)

— 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 951 (413 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

11 / 50Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#40. Clark County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (424 total deaths)

— 23.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,413 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.0 (8 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,329 (27,258 total cases)

— 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,156 (1,550 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

12 / 50Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Highland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (138 total deaths)

— 24.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,374 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,887 (8,152 total cases)

— 0.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 931 (402 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

13 / 50Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Ross County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (246 total deaths)

— 24.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,364 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.2 (4 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,707 (14,342 total cases)

— 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,145 (878 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

14 / 50OZinOH // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Ashtabula County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (314 total deaths)

— 25.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,351 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,303 (16,826 total cases)

— 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,083 (1,053 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

15 / 50Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Morgan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (47 total deaths)

— 26.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,348 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,645 (2,560 total cases)

— 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 820 (119 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

#35. Paulding County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (62 total deaths)

— 29.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,283 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,121 (3,757 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 777 (145 new cases, +123% change from previous week)

17 / 50User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Sandusky County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (194 total deaths)

— 29.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,279 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,830 (11,604 total cases)

— 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,210 (708 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

18 / 50Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Henry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (90 total deaths)

— 29.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,271 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,196 (5,184 total cases)

— 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,126 (304 new cases, +90% change from previous week)https://61d7dca130891e47cf8b95aec028de39.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

19 / 50John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Richland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (405 total deaths)

— 30.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,261 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.8 (7 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,632 (26,208 total cases)

— 14.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,243 (1,506 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

20 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Vinton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (44 total deaths)

— 30.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,249 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,790 (2,197 total cases)

— 11.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 703 (92 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

21 / 50Darren56brown // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Fulton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (142 total deaths)

— 31.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,238 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.7 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,315 (8,558 total cases)

— 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,018 (429 new cases, +61% change from previous week)https://61d7dca130891e47cf8b95aec028de39.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

22 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Defiance County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (130 total deaths)

— 32.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,207 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,178 (8,447 total cases)

— 17.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 856 (326 new cases, +57% change from previous week)

23 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Jackson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (111 total deaths)

— 33.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,199 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,911 (6,778 total cases)

— 10.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 969 (314 new cases, +39% change from previous week)

24 / 50James St. John // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Marion County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (224 total deaths)

— 33.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,178 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.2 (6 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,609 (16,019 total cases)

— 30.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,270 (827 new cases, +47% change from previous week)https://61d7dca130891e47cf8b95aec028de39.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

25 / 50w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Noble County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (50 total deaths)

— 35.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,159 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,880 (2,579 total cases)

— 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 950 (137 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

26 / 50Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Williams County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (128 total deaths)

— 35.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,138 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,236 (7,425 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 744 (273 new cases, +86% change from previous week)

27 / 50Ndutro // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Seneca County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (194 total deaths)

— 37.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,115 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,200 (10,594 total cases)

— 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 919 (507 new cases, +32% change from previous week)https://61d7dca130891e47cf8b95aec028de39.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

28 / 50dankeck // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Hocking County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (100 total deaths)

— 37.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,105 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.1 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,062 (5,105 total cases)

— 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,072 (303 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

29 / 50Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Miami County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (379 total deaths)

— 37.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,101 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,417 (20,774 total cases)

— 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 966 (1,033 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

30 / 50Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Holmes County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (157 total deaths)

— 38.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,075 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,303 (4,529 total cases)

— 45.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 384 (169 new cases, +72% change from previous week)

31 / 50Jack W. Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Trumbull County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (710 total deaths)

— 39.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,063 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (5 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,836 (35,311 total cases)

— 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,087 (2,152 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

32 / 50Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Stark County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 362 (1,342 total deaths)

— 40.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,046 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.3 (16 new deaths, +433% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,728 (69,408 total cases)

— 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,124 (4,166 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

33 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Carroll County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (98 total deaths)

— 41.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,031 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,965 (4,566 total cases)

— 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 866 (233 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

34 / 50Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Belmont County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (246 total deaths)

— 42.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,002 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,383 (12,318 total cases)

— 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,048 (702 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

35 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Coshocton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (136 total deaths)

— 44.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #963 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.7 (5 new deaths, +400% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,757 (6,499 total cases)

— 6.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 760 (278 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

36 / 50Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Allen County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 375 (384 total deaths)

— 45.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #949 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.7 (12 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,815 (22,328 total cases)

— 15.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,054 (1,079 new cases, +49% change from previous week)

37 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Darke County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (192 total deaths)

— 46.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #944 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,330 (9,880 total cases)

— 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 890 (455 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

38 / 50636Buster // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Columbiana County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (385 total deaths)

— 47.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #926 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,106 (20,485 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 995 (1,014 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

39 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Preble County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (155 total deaths)

— 47.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #914 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,191 (7,437 total cases)

— 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 656 (268 new cases, -1% change from previous week)https://61d7dca130891e47cf8b95aec028de39.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

40 / 50User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Wyandot County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (83 total deaths)

— 48.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #903 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,412 (4,444 total cases)

— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 942 (205 new cases, +46% change from previous week)

41 / 50Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Mahoning County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (877 total deaths)

— 49.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #881 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,001 (45,740 total cases)

— 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,307 (2,988 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

42 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Jefferson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (254 total deaths)

— 51.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #852 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,001 (11,759 total cases)

— 4.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,117 (730 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

43 / 50Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Putnam County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (133 total deaths)

— 52.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #828 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,110 (7,148 total cases)

— 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,057 (358 new cases, +108% change from previous week)

44 / 50Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hardin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (124 total deaths)

— 53.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #817 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.2 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,301 (5,740 total cases)

— 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 740 (232 new cases, +51% change from previous week)

45 / 50Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Harrison County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (60 total deaths)

— 55.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #785 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,241 (2,593 total cases)

— 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 758 (114 new cases, 0% change from previous week)https://61d7dca130891e47cf8b95aec028de39.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

46 / 50User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Crawford County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (167 total deaths)

— 56.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #754 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.8 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,090 (9,166 total cases)

— 17.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,354 (562 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

47 / 50Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Van Wert County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 407 (115 total deaths)

— 58.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #717 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.6 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,854 (5,331 total cases)

— 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 721 (204 new cases, +122% change from previous week)

48 / 50Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Adams County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (118 total deaths)

— 65.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,081 (5,285 total cases)

— 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 798 (221 new cases, +71% change from previous week)https://61d7dca130891e47cf8b95aec028de39.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

49 / 50w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Tuscarawas County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 450 (414 total deaths)

— 75.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #464 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.7 (8 new deaths, +700% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,107 (17,576 total cases)

— 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 965 (888 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

50 / 50Bwsmith84// Wikimedia Commons

#1. Monroe County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 491 (67 total deaths)

— 91.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #304 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,250 (2,765 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 967 (132 new cases, +59% change from previous week)