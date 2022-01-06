Ohio counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 5 reached 830,503 COVID-19-related deaths and 57.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.2% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 34.7% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest cumulative COVID-19 death rates in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100,000 residents as of Jan. 4, 2021.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Pike County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (81 total deaths)

— 15.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,575 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,695 (5,192 total cases)

— 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 749 (208 new cases, +124% change from previous week)

#49. Erie County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (219 total deaths)

— 17.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,541 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,934 (15,547 total cases)

— 18.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,798 (1,335 new cases, +106% change from previous week)

#48. Auglaize County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (135 total deaths)

— 17.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,533 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,303 (8,813 total cases)

— 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 552 (252 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

#47. Logan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (135 total deaths)

— 17.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,532 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,297 (7,900 total cases)

— 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 532 (243 new cases, +71% change from previous week)

#46. Huron County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (174 total deaths)

— 18.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,506 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,085 (11,703 total cases)

— 13.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,285 (749 new cases, +88% change from previous week)

#45. Knox County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (189 total deaths)

— 20.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,474 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,174 (10,080 total cases)

— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 720 (449 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

#44. Clark County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (412 total deaths)

— 21.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,444 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,173 (25,708 total cases)

— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 823 (1,103 new cases, +78% change from previous week)

#43. Lawrence County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (183 total deaths)

— 22.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,439 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,023 (11,906 total cases)

— 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 742 (441 new cases, +68% change from previous week)

#42. Brown County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (134 total deaths)

— 22.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,429 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,781 (8,157 total cases)

— 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 665 (289 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

#41. Ashland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (165 total deaths)

— 22.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,428 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,759 (9,498 total cases)

— 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,083 (579 new cases, +94% change from previous week)

#40. Shelby County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (151 total deaths)

— 23.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,404 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,158 (8,337 total cases)

— 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 502 (244 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

#39. Ross County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (240 total deaths)

— 24.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,385 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,562 (13,464 total cases)

— 1.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 798 (612 new cases, +105% change from previous week)

#38. Morgan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (46 total deaths)

— 25.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,363 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,825 (2,441 total cases)

— 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 600 (87 new cases, +81% change from previous week)

#37. Highland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (137 total deaths)

— 25.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,357 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,956 (7,750 total cases)

— 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 843 (364 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

#36. Ashtabula County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (309 total deaths)

— 26.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,348 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,221 (15,773 total cases)

— 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 899 (874 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

#35. Fulton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (136 total deaths)

— 28.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,310 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,297 (8,129 total cases)

— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 634 (267 new cases, +51% change from previous week)

#34. Paulding County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (61 total deaths)

— 29.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,281 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,344 (3,612 total cases)

— 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 348 (65 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

#33. Richland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (396 total deaths)

— 29.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,276 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,389 (24,702 total cases)

— 15.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,137 (1,377 new cases, +96% change from previous week)

#32. Sandusky County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (192 total deaths)

— 30.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,266 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,620 (10,896 total cases)

— 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,138 (666 new cases, +199% change from previous week)

#31. Vinton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (43 total deaths)

— 30.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,257 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,087 (2,105 total cases)

— 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 566 (74 new cases, +80% change from previous week)

#30. Henry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (89 total deaths)

— 31.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,247 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,070 (4,880 total cases)

— 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 592 (160 new cases, +82% change from previous week)

#29. Marion County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (217 total deaths)

— 32.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,339 (15,192 total cases)

— 31.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 862 (561 new cases, +47% change from previous week)

#28. Jackson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (110 total deaths)

— 34.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,182 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,943 (6,464 total cases)

— 12.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 697 (226 new cases, +117% change from previous week)

#27. Defiance County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (129 total deaths)

— 34.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,181 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,322 (8,121 total cases)

— 20.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 546 (208 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

#26. Hocking County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (96 total deaths)

— 34.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,172 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,990 (4,802 total cases)

— 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 941 (266 new cases, +177% change from previous week)

#25. Seneca County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (188 total deaths)

— 35.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,160 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,281 (10,087 total cases)

— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 694 (383 new cases, +110% change from previous week)

#24. Williams County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (127 total deaths)

— 37.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,113 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,492 (7,152 total cases)

— 9.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 401 (147 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

#23. Noble County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (50 total deaths)

— 37.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,099 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,930 (2,442 total cases)

— 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 693 (100 new cases, +144% change from previous week)

#22. Miami County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (375 total deaths)

— 39.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,074 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,452 (19,741 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 812 (869 new cases, +86% change from previous week)

#21. Trumbull County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (705 total deaths)

— 41.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,037 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,749 (33,159 total cases)

— 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,159 (2,295 new cases, +86% change from previous week)

#20. Stark County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (1,320 total deaths)

— 41.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,036 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,604 (65,242 total cases)

— 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,264 (4,684 new cases, +87% change from previous week)

#19. Carroll County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (96 total deaths)

— 41.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,032 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,099 (4,333 total cases)

— 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 725 (195 new cases, +47% change from previous week)

#18. Holmes County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (157 total deaths)

— 41.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,029 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,918 (4,360 total cases)

— 44.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (98 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

#17. Coshocton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (131 total deaths)

— 42.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,027 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,997 (6,221 total cases)

— 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 505 (185 new cases, +110% change from previous week)

#16. Allen County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 362 (371 total deaths)

— 43.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #991 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,761 (21,249 total cases)

— 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 707 (724 new cases, +105% change from previous week)

#15. Preble County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (150 total deaths)

— 45.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #958 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,536 (7,169 total cases)

— 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 660 (270 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

#14. Belmont County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (246 total deaths)

— 45.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #956 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,336 (11,616 total cases)

— 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 648 (434 new cases, +115% change from previous week)

#13. Darke County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (189 total deaths)

— 46.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #940 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,440 (9,425 total cases)

— 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 534 (273 new cases, +39% change from previous week)

#12. Columbiana County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 375 (382 total deaths)

— 48.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #909 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,111 (19,471 total cases)

— 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 921 (938 new cases, +105% change from previous week)

#11. Wyandot County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (82 total deaths)

— 49.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #899 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,470 (4,239 total cases)

— 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 643 (140 new cases, +109% change from previous week)

#10. Mahoning County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (875 total deaths)

— 52.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #863 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,695 (42,752 total cases)

— 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,335 (3,052 new cases, +109% change from previous week)

#9. Jefferson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (251 total deaths)

— 52.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #851 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,883 (11,029 total cases)

— 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 816 (533 new cases, +104% change from previous week)

#8. Harrison County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (58 total deaths)

— 53.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #838 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,483 (2,479 total cases)

— 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 758 (114 new cases, +81% change from previous week)

#7. Hardin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (121 total deaths)

— 53.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #834 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,561 (5,508 total cases)

— 1.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 491 (154 new cases, +64% change from previous week)

#6. Putnam County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (131 total deaths)

— 53.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #826 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,053 (6,790 total cases)

— 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 508 (172 new cases, +157% change from previous week)

#5. Van Wert County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (112 total deaths)

— 57.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #757 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,133 (5,127 total cases)

— 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 325 (92 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#4. Crawford County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (165 total deaths)

— 57.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #735 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,736 (8,604 total cases)

— 16.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 988 (410 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

#3. Adams County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (116 total deaths)

— 66.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #597 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,283 (5,064 total cases)

— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 466 (129 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

#2. Tuscarawas County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (403 total deaths)

— 73.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #499 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,142 (16,688 total cases)

— 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 791 (728 new cases, +99% change from previous week)

#1. Monroe County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 491 (67 total deaths)

— 94.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #285 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,284 (2,633 total cases)

— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 608 (83 new cases, +102% change from previous week)