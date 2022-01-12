Ohio counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 11 reached 840,316 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 61.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 36.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Hancock County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 990 (750 new cases, +55% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,207 (13,798 total cases)

— 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (218 total deaths)

— 12.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (37,095 fully vaccinated)

— 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#49. Logan County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 998 (456 new cases, +109% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,206 (8,315 total cases)

— 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (135 total deaths)

— 15.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.0% (18,748 fully vaccinated)

— 26.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#48. Ashland County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,002 (536 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,626 (9,962 total cases)

— 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (168 total deaths)

— 22.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (22,397 fully vaccinated)

— 24.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#47. Lake County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,002 (2,307 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,369 (44,577 total cases)

— 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (565 total deaths)

— 4.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (145,028 fully vaccinated)

— 12.9% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#46. Portage County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,005 (1,633 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,153 (29,493 total cases)

— 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (346 total deaths)

— 17.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (89,379 fully vaccinated)

— 1.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#45. Cuyahoga County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,005 (12,411 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,899 (245,761 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (2,917 total deaths)

— 8.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (763,699 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#44. Allen County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,009 (1,033 new cases, +61% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,650 (22,159 total cases)

— 16.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 375 (384 total deaths)

— 45.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (42,573 fully vaccinated)

— 25.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#43. Belmont County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,018 (682 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,300 (12,262 total cases)

— 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (246 total deaths)

— 42.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (31,206 fully vaccinated)

— 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#42. Putnam County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,028 (348 new cases, +129% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,015 (7,116 total cases)

— 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (133 total deaths)

— 52.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (15,933 fully vaccinated)

— 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#41. Scioto County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,037 (781 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,676 (14,819 total cases)

— 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (198 total deaths)

— 2.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (35,759 fully vaccinated)

— 14.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#40. Guernsey County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,042 (405 new cases, +77% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,253 (8,262 total cases)

— 14.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (108 total deaths)

— 8.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (16,684 fully vaccinated)

— 23.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#39. Madison County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,044 (467 new cases, +51% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,328 (7,751 total cases)

— 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (102 total deaths)

— 11.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (21,945 fully vaccinated)

— 12.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#38. Ashtabula County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,061 (1,032 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,207 (16,732 total cases)

— 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (314 total deaths)

— 25.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (48,800 fully vaccinated)

— 10.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#37. Montgomery County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,063 (5,650 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,268 (97,130 total cases)

— 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (1,547 total deaths)

— 13.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (286,722 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#36. Hocking County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,068 (302 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,906 (5,061 total cases)

— 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (100 total deaths)

— 37.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (13,127 fully vaccinated)

— 16.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#35. Auglaize County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,071 (489 new cases, +122% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,276 (9,257 total cases)

— 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (138 total deaths)

— 17.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (17,407 fully vaccinated)

— 31.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#34. Clermont County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,082 (2,234 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,645 (38,489 total cases)

— 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (416 total deaths)

— 21.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (112,772 fully vaccinated)

— 2.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#33. Henry County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,085 (293 new cases, +108% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,062 (5,148 total cases)

— 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (90 total deaths)

— 29.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (14,063 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#32. Trumbull County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,087 (2,151 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,673 (34,987 total cases)

— 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (710 total deaths)

— 39.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (104,777 fully vaccinated)

— 5.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#31. Butler County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,088 (4,168 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,124 (69,440 total cases)

— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (909 total deaths)

— 7.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (207,460 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#30. Jefferson County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,091 (713 new cases, +49% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,860 (11,667 total cases)

— 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (254 total deaths)

— 51.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (31,775 fully vaccinated)

— 12.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#29. Pickaway County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,107 (647 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,259 (14,181 total cases)

— 30.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (170 total deaths)

— 13.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (28,413 fully vaccinated)

— 12.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#28. Licking County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,109 (1,961 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,897 (33,421 total cases)

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (385 total deaths)

— 15.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (93,170 fully vaccinated)

— 5.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#27. Stark County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,121 (4,156 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,556 (68,770 total cases)

— 0.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 362 (1,342 total deaths)

— 40.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (193,835 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#26. Clark County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,131 (1,516 new cases, +58% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,156 (27,026 total cases)

— 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (424 total deaths)

— 23.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (66,399 fully vaccinated)

— 11.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#25. Lorain County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,134 (3,515 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,028 (58,955 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (764 total deaths)

— 3.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (188,185 fully vaccinated)

— 8.8% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#24. Fayette County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,136 (324 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,989 (5,987 total cases)

— 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (82 total deaths)

— 11.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (11,888 fully vaccinated)

— 25.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#23. Wayne County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,138 (1,317 new cases, +40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,005 (19,676 total cases)

— 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (343 total deaths)

— 15.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (50,656 fully vaccinated)

— 21.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#22. Morrow County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,163 (411 new cases, +39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,090 (6,391 total cases)

— 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (75 total deaths)

— 17.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (14,144 fully vaccinated)

— 28.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#21. Ross County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,163 (892 new cases, +93% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,476 (14,165 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (246 total deaths)

— 24.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (37,287 fully vaccinated)

— 12.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#20. Clinton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,170 (491 new cases, +51% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,802 (7,891 total cases)

— 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (118 total deaths)

— 9.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (18,922 fully vaccinated)

— 19.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#19. Warren County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,182 (2,772 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,783 (44,065 total cases)

— 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (458 total deaths)

— 24.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.6% (144,452 fully vaccinated)

— 10.4% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#18. Crawford County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,183 (491 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,818 (9,053 total cases)

— 17.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (167 total deaths)

— 56.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (18,020 fully vaccinated)

— 22.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#17. Wood County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,210 (1,583 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,920 (24,751 total cases)

— 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (284 total deaths)

— 15.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (78,175 fully vaccinated)

— 7.2% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#16. Sandusky County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,215 (711 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,652 (11,500 total cases)

— 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (194 total deaths)

— 29.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (29,762 fully vaccinated)

— 8.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#15. Richland County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,222 (1,480 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,427 (25,960 total cases)

— 15.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (405 total deaths)

— 30.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (51,116 fully vaccinated)

— 24.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#14. Marion County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,227 (799 new cases, +58% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,419 (15,895 total cases)

— 31.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (224 total deaths)

— 33.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (30,137 fully vaccinated)

— 17.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#13. Delaware County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,227 (2,566 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,517 (34,550 total cases)

— 11.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (200 total deaths)

— 62.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.2% (151,010 fully vaccinated)

— 29.4% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#12. Summit County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,229 (6,650 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,475 (99,952 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (1,336 total deaths)

— 3.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (328,282 fully vaccinated)

— 8.8% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#11. Huron County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,232 (718 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,107 (12,298 total cases)

— 13.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (179 total deaths)

— 19.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (26,773 fully vaccinated)

— 17.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#10. Lawrence County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,234 (734 new cases, +70% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,178 (12,593 total cases)

— 14.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (184 total deaths)

— 20.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (28,045 fully vaccinated)

— 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#9. Fairfield County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,288 (2,029 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,378 (30,535 total cases)

— 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (326 total deaths)

— 19.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (86,408 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#8. Lucas County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,344 (5,757 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,487 (79,187 total cases)

— 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (1,130 total deaths)

— 2.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (237,910 fully vaccinated)

— 0.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#7. Mahoning County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,349 (3,086 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,846 (45,385 total cases)

— 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (877 total deaths)

— 49.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (124,942 fully vaccinated)

— 2.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#6. Medina County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,352 (2,430 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,589 (35,210 total cases)

— 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (405 total deaths)

— 12.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.6% (110,791 fully vaccinated)

— 10.4% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#5. Union County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,356 (800 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,009 (11,803 total cases)

— 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (81 total deaths)

— 46.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (35,227 fully vaccinated)

— 7.0% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#4. Franklin County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,434 (18,880 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,648 (232,385 total cases)

— 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (1,973 total deaths)

— 41.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (809,017 fully vaccinated)

— 10.0% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#3. Muskingum County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,487 (1,282 new cases, +65% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,200 (20,002 total cases)

— 25.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (233 total deaths)

— 5.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (40,237 fully vaccinated)

— 16.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#2. Hamilton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,568 (12,815 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,059 (147,629 total cases)

— 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (1,677 total deaths)

— 20.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (491,181 fully vaccinated)

— 7.7% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#1. Erie County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,847 (1,372 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,488 (16,701 total cases)

— 21.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (219 total deaths)

— 14.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (42,396 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Ohio