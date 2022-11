Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Ohio

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Nov. 8 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 97.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 68.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 8.4% of vaccinated people have received the most recently available bivalent booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Nov. 3, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Jackson County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 93 (30 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,264 (11,106 total cases)

— 25.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 450 (146 total deaths)

— 30.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (15,823 fully vaccinated)



#49. Summit County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 94 (508 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,765 (133,984 total cases)

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (1,787 total deaths)

— 4.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.3% (353,035 fully vaccinated)



#48. Butler County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 94 (361 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,595 (109,559 total cases)

— 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (1,207 total deaths)

— 8.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (224,058 fully vaccinated)



#47. Trumbull County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 96 (191 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,975 (49,444 total cases)

— 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (979 total deaths)

— 43.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (111,430 fully vaccinated)



#46. Jefferson County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 96 (63 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,198 (17,767 total cases)

— 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 511 (334 total deaths)

— 48.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (33,528 fully vaccinated)



#45. Hamilton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 97 (789 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,336 (223,461 total cases)

— 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (2,153 total deaths)

— 23.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (527,870 fully vaccinated)



#44. Sandusky County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 97 (57 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,998 (16,384 total cases)

— 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (251 total deaths)

— 24.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (31,369 fully vaccinated)



#43. Stark County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 99 (367 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,007 (92,677 total cases)

— 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 480 (1,780 total deaths)

— 39.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (208,045 fully vaccinated)



#42. Warren County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 100 (234 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,175 (68,445 total cases)

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (619 total deaths)

— 23.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.4% (155,879 fully vaccinated)



#41. Clinton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (43 new cases, +59% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,591 (11,999 total cases)

— 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (176 total deaths)

— 21.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (21,154 fully vaccinated)



#40. Clermont County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (210 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,751 (61,414 total cases)

— 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (592 total deaths)

— 16.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (120,895 fully vaccinated)



#39. Montgomery County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (545 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,370 (150,840 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (2,115 total deaths)

— 15.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (307,696 fully vaccinated)



#38. Hocking County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (29 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,849 (8,154 total cases)

— 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (128 total deaths)

— 31.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (14,051 fully vaccinated)



#37. Wayne County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 104 (120 new cases, +40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,336 (27,002 total cases)

— 14.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (455 total deaths)

— 14.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (53,975 fully vaccinated)



#36. Pike County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 104 (29 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,775 (9,380 total cases)

— 24.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 468 (130 total deaths)

— 36.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (12,806 fully vaccinated)



#35. Mahoning County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 105 (241 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,574 (63,057 total cases)

— 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 498 (1,139 total deaths)

— 44.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (133,922 fully vaccinated)



#34. Harrison County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 106 (16 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,243 (3,947 total cases)

— 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 525 (79 total deaths)

— 52.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (6,594 fully vaccinated)



#33. Lake County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (248 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,080 (57,721 total cases)

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (774 total deaths)

— 2.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.0% (154,209 fully vaccinated)



#32. Union County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (64 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,874 (18,802 total cases)

— 17.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (111 total deaths)

— 45.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.3% (38,495 fully vaccinated)



#31. Logan County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (50 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,263 (11,995 total cases)

— 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (177 total deaths)

— 12.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (19,987 fully vaccinated)



#30. Champaign County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (43 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,141 (10,165 total cases)

— 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (155 total deaths)

— 16.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (18,165 fully vaccinated)



#29. Paulding County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (21 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,208 (5,267 total cases)

— 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (74 total deaths)

— 15.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (8,080 fully vaccinated)



#28. Ross County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 116 (89 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,485 (23,372 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 411 (315 total deaths)

— 19.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (39,912 fully vaccinated)



#27. Crawford County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 116 (48 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,301 (13,403 total cases)

— 18.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 530 (220 total deaths)

— 54.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (19,149 fully vaccinated)



#26. Mercer County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 117 (48 new cases, +66% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,200 (10,787 total cases)

— 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (146 total deaths)

— 3.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.9% (16,029 fully vaccinated)



#25. Cuyahoga County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 118 (1,459 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,342 (325,348 total cases)

— 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (3,976 total deaths)

— 6.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.0% (827,564 fully vaccinated)



#24. Ashland County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 118 (63 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,466 (14,155 total cases)

— 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 430 (230 total deaths)

— 25.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (23,868 fully vaccinated)



#23. Auglaize County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 118 (54 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,015 (13,247 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (191 total deaths)

— 21.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (18,280 fully vaccinated)



#22. Lawrence County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 118 (70 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,766 (22,457 total cases)

— 38.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 469 (279 total deaths)

— 36.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (30,954 fully vaccinated)



#21. Greene County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 123 (208 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,766 (45,217 total cases)

— 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (527 total deaths)

— 9.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (109,076 fully vaccinated)



#20. Richland County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 123 (149 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,692 (37,184 total cases)

— 12.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 439 (532 total deaths)

— 27.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (55,422 fully vaccinated)



#19. Washington County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 124 (74 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,418 (14,629 total cases)

— 10.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (232 total deaths)

— 12.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (34,187 fully vaccinated)



#18. Van Wert County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 124 (35 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,286 (7,715 total cases)

— 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 534 (151 total deaths)

— 55.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (12,595 fully vaccinated)



#17. Clark County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 125 (167 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,603 (41,033 total cases)

— 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 450 (603 total deaths)

— 30.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (72,286 fully vaccinated)



#16. Portage County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 127 (207 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,336 (41,163 total cases)

— 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (467 total deaths)

— 16.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (95,217 fully vaccinated)



#15. Huron County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 130 (76 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,178 (17,001 total cases)

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (227 total deaths)

— 13.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (28,465 fully vaccinated)



#14. Pickaway County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 130 (76 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,362 (20,087 total cases)

— 26.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (235 total deaths)

— 16.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (30,520 fully vaccinated)



#13. Marion County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (85 new cases, +35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,563 (23,149 total cases)

— 30.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 432 (281 total deaths)

— 25.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (32,750 fully vaccinated)



#12. Putnam County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 133 (45 new cases, +55% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,512 (9,316 total cases)

— 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 470 (159 total deaths)

— 36.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (16,891 fully vaccinated)



#11. Ashtabula County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 134 (130 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,763 (24,080 total cases)

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 460 (447 total deaths)

— 33.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (52,877 fully vaccinated)



#10. Ottawa County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 136 (55 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,962 (10,116 total cases)

— 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 365 (148 total deaths)

— 6.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.9% (25,496 fully vaccinated)



#9. Muskingum County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 136 (117 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,741 (29,952 total cases)

— 27.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (310 total deaths)

— 4.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (42,522 fully vaccinated)



#8. Lorain County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 137 (425 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,655 (82,585 total cases)

— 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (1,017 total deaths)

— 4.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.5% (202,935 fully vaccinated)



#7. Scioto County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 142 (107 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,176 (25,739 total cases)

— 25.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (269 total deaths)

— 3.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (38,911 fully vaccinated)



#6. Allen County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 145 (148 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,788 (31,512 total cases)

— 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (489 total deaths)

— 39.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (46,132 fully vaccinated)



#5. Shelby County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 150 (73 new cases, +66% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,240 (12,750 total cases)

— 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (196 total deaths)

— 17.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.8% (17,885 fully vaccinated)



#4. Erie County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 151 (112 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,270 (23,223 total cases)

— 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (279 total deaths)

— 9.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (44,942 fully vaccinated)



#3. Guernsey County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 162 (63 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,291 (12,942 total cases)

— 22.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (160 total deaths)

— 19.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (17,595 fully vaccinated)



#2. Williams County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 191 (70 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,816 (10,940 total cases)

— 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 458 (168 total deaths)

— 33.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (16,707 fully vaccinated)



#1. Morgan County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 221 (32 new cases, +88% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,744 (3,880 total cases)

— 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (61 total deaths)

— 22.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (6,361 fully vaccinated)