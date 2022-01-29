Ohio counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 25 reached 870,916 COVID-19-related deaths and 72 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 63.4% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 40.1% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 24, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Logan County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,176 (537 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,667 (9,439 total cases)

— 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (147 total deaths)

— 17.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (18,983 fully vaccinated)

— 26.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#49. Noble County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,179 (170 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,507 (2,958 total cases)

— 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (52 total deaths)

— 31.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (6,065 fully vaccinated)

— 25.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#48. Richland County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,214 (1,471 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,354 (29,506 total cases)

— 13.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (444 total deaths)

— 33.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (51,653 fully vaccinated)

— 24.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#47. Monroe County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,216 (166 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,056 (3,148 total cases)

— 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 498 (68 total deaths)

— 81.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (6,191 fully vaccinated)

— 19.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#46. Fulton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,220 (514 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,007 (9,692 total cases)

— 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (154 total deaths)

— 33.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (21,462 fully vaccinated)

— 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#45. Hardin County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,253 (393 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,893 (6,553 total cases)

— 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 424 (133 total deaths)

— 54.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.4% (11,723 fully vaccinated)

— 33.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#44. Hancock County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,255 (951 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,213 (16,076 total cases)

— 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (232 total deaths)

— 11.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (37,515 fully vaccinated)

— 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#43. Williams County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,259 (462 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,566 (8,280 total cases)

— 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (138 total deaths)

— 37.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (15,984 fully vaccinated)

— 22.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#42. Hamilton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,273 (10,406 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,425 (175,147 total cases)

— 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (1,756 total deaths)

— 21.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (496,424 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#41. Harrison County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,283 (193 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,774 (2,974 total cases)

— 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (62 total deaths)

— 50.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (6,334 fully vaccinated)

— 25.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#40. Preble County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,287 (526 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,733 (8,476 total cases)

— 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (170 total deaths)

— 51.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (17,091 fully vaccinated)

— 26.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#39. Jefferson County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,287 (841 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,799 (13,587 total cases)

— 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (261 total deaths)

— 46.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (32,038 fully vaccinated)

— 13.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#38. Paulding County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,307 (244 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,681 (4,235 total cases)

— 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (65 total deaths)

— 27.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (7,689 fully vaccinated)

— 27.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#37. Hocking County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,309 (370 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,719 (5,856 total cases)

— 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (105 total deaths)

— 35.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (13,259 fully vaccinated)

— 17.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#36. Champaign County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,324 (515 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,594 (8,008 total cases)

— 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (113 total deaths)

— 6.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (17,319 fully vaccinated)

— 21.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#35. Vinton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,353 (177 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,580 (2,562 total cases)

— 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (46 total deaths)

— 28.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (5,039 fully vaccinated)

— 31.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#34. Fairfield County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,357 (2,138 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,643 (35,679 total cases)

— 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (349 total deaths)

— 19.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (87,854 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#33. Crawford County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,362 (565 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,994 (10,371 total cases)

— 16.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (178 total deaths)

— 56.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (18,256 fully vaccinated)

— 22.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#32. Greene County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,374 (2,322 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,174 (34,081 total cases)

— 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (435 total deaths)

— 6.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (103,782 fully vaccinated)

— 8.7% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#31. Miami County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,379 (1,475 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,513 (24,086 total cases)

— 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (408 total deaths)

— 39.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (49,765 fully vaccinated)

— 17.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#30. Defiance County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,426 (543 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,030 (9,533 total cases)

— 16.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (137 total deaths)

— 31.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (18,232 fully vaccinated)

— 15.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#29. Belmont County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,430 (958 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,091 (14,132 total cases)

— 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (248 total deaths)

— 35.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (31,456 fully vaccinated)

— 17.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#28. Wood County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,437 (1,880 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,367 (29,260 total cases)

— 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (301 total deaths)

— 16.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.4% (79,061 fully vaccinated)

— 6.9% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#27. Jackson County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,456 (472 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,052 (7,796 total cases)

— 12.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 373 (121 total deaths)

— 36.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (14,872 fully vaccinated)

— 18.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#26. Henry County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,463 (395 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,240 (6,006 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 355 (96 total deaths)

— 29.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (14,242 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#25. Butler County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,472 (5,641 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,773 (83,420 total cases)

— 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (963 total deaths)

— 8.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (210,502 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#24. Gallia County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,498 (448 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,266 (6,358 total cases)

— 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (91 total deaths)

— 10.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (13,539 fully vaccinated)

— 19.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#23. Shelby County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,500 (729 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,307 (10,353 total cases)

— 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (160 total deaths)

— 20.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.1% (17,034 fully vaccinated)

— 37.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#22. Athens County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,508 (985 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,597 (12,802 total cases)

— 8.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (107 total deaths)

— 40.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (32,896 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#21. Montgomery County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,515 (8,054 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,990 (116,916 total cases)

— 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (1,651 total deaths)

— 13.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (291,465 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#20. Darke County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,555 (795 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,309 (11,403 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (202 total deaths)

— 44.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.3% (19,596 fully vaccinated)

— 32.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#19. Guernsey County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,559 (606 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,795 (9,639 total cases)

— 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (122 total deaths)

— 14.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (16,827 fully vaccinated)

— 23.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#18. Warren County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,561 (3,662 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,663 (53,167 total cases)

— 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (489 total deaths)

— 24.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (146,218 fully vaccinated)

— 10.3% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#17. Pickaway County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,586 (927 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,962 (16,346 total cases)

— 30.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (181 total deaths)

— 13.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (28,685 fully vaccinated)

— 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#16. Union County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,587 (936 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,937 (14,120 total cases)

— 11.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (84 total deaths)

— 48.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.4% (35,658 fully vaccinated)

— 6.9% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#15. Allen County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,603 (1,641 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,192 (25,784 total cases)

— 17.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (403 total deaths)

— 43.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (43,194 fully vaccinated)

— 25.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#14. Brown County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,612 (700 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,084 (10,026 total cases)

— 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (145 total deaths)

— 21.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (17,199 fully vaccinated)

— 29.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#13. Highland County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,615 (697 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,404 (9,670 total cases)

— 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (151 total deaths)

— 27.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.9% (15,907 fully vaccinated)

— 34.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#12. Clark County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,623 (2,176 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,982 (32,156 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (453 total deaths)

— 23.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (68,984 fully vaccinated)

— 9.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#11. Auglaize County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,643 (750 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,695 (10,818 total cases)

— 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (147 total deaths)

— 17.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (17,599 fully vaccinated)

— 31.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#10. Clinton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,673 (702 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,300 (9,359 total cases)

— 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (132 total deaths)

— 15.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (20,005 fully vaccinated)

— 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#9. Clermont County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,680 (3,468 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,603 (46,658 total cases)

— 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (452 total deaths)

— 20.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (113,948 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#8. Muskingum County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,728 (1,490 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,285 (23,524 total cases)

— 27.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (255 total deaths)

— 8.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (40,671 fully vaccinated)

— 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#7. Adams County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,729 (479 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,359 (6,193 total cases)

— 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 459 (127 total deaths)

— 67.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.9% (9,399 fully vaccinated)

— 40.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#6. Ross County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,773 (1,359 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,710 (17,411 total cases)

— 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (260 total deaths)

— 23.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (37,636 fully vaccinated)

— 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#5. Pike County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,818 (505 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,808 (6,612 total cases)

— 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (89 total deaths)

— 16.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (11,915 fully vaccinated)

— 24.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#4. Fayette County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,823 (520 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,841 (7,086 total cases)

— 15.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (92 total deaths)

— 17.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (12,027 fully vaccinated)

— 25.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#3. Marion County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,870 (1,217 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,468 (18,531 total cases)

— 32.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (235 total deaths)

— 31.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (30,423 fully vaccinated)

— 17.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#2. Lawrence County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,020 (1,201 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,108 (14,930 total cases)

— 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (186 total deaths)

— 14.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (28,373 fully vaccinated)

— 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#1. Scioto County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,261 (1,703 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,948 (18,036 total cases)

— 11.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (214 total deaths)

— 3.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (36,079 fully vaccinated)

— 15.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio