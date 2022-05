(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of May 4 reached 996,145 COVID-19-related deaths and 81.5 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.2% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 45.9% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to May 3, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Pickaway County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 43 (25 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,065 (17,575 total cases)

— 30.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (230 total deaths)

— 19.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (29,633 fully vaccinated)

#49. Guernsey County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 44 (17 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,012 (10,501 total cases)

— 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (151 total deaths)

— 17.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (17,306 fully vaccinated)

#48. Belmont County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 45 (30 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,484 (15,736 total cases)

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 458 (307 total deaths)

— 39.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (32,325 fully vaccinated)

#47. Columbiana County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (47 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,024 (24,476 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 476 (485 total deaths)

— 44.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (50,280 fully vaccinated)

#46. Jackson County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (15 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,585 (8,941 total cases)

— 19.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 432 (140 total deaths)

— 31.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (15,353 fully vaccinated)

#45. Gallia County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 47 (14 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,129 (7,513 total cases)

— 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 421 (126 total deaths)

— 28.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (13,994 fully vaccinated)

#44. Montgomery County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 48 (255 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,946 (127,316 total cases)

— 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (2,017 total deaths)

— 15.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (300,775 fully vaccinated)

#43. Miami County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 48 (51 new cases, +122% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,098 (25,782 total cases)

— 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 451 (483 total deaths)

— 37.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (51,056 fully vaccinated)

#42. Richland County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (59 new cases, +64% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,120 (31,646 total cases)

— 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (507 total deaths)

— 27.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.2% (53,548 fully vaccinated)

#41. Stark County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 51 (188 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,623 (80,137 total cases)

— 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 462 (1,713 total deaths)

— 40.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (203,057 fully vaccinated)

#40. Ross County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 51 (39 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,200 (19,320 total cases)

— 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (298 total deaths)

— 18.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (38,802 fully vaccinated)

#39. Monroe County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 51 (7 new cases, +40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,516 (3,484 total cases)

— 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 601 (82 total deaths)

— 82.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (6,386 fully vaccinated)

#38. Ottawa County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (21 new cases, +110% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,982 (8,503 total cases)

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (138 total deaths)

— 3.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.6% (24,979 fully vaccinated)

#37. Mahoning County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (120 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,456 (53,641 total cases)

— 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 475 (1,086 total deaths)

— 44.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (130,838 fully vaccinated)

#36. Knox County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 53 (33 new cases, +136% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,211 (13,219 total cases)

— 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (228 total deaths)

— 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (26,882 fully vaccinated)

#35. Hocking County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 53 (15 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,744 (6,711 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 432 (122 total deaths)

— 31.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (13,611 fully vaccinated)

#34. Highland County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 53 (23 new cases, +475% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,617 (10,625 total cases)

— 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 422 (182 total deaths)

— 28.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.0% (16,383 fully vaccinated)

#33. Morrow County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 54 (19 new cases, +138% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,042 (7,787 total cases)

— 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (103 total deaths)

— 11.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (14,722 fully vaccinated)

#32. Champaign County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 54 (21 new cases, +110% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,525 (8,759 total cases)

— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (147 total deaths)

— 14.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (17,809 fully vaccinated)

#31. Greene County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (93 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,324 (37,714 total cases)

— 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (511 total deaths)

— 8.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (106,592 fully vaccinated)

#30. Sandusky County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (32 new cases, +357% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,822 (13,940 total cases)

— 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (236 total deaths)

— 22.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (30,888 fully vaccinated)

#29. Henry County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (15 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,880 (6,449 total cases)

— 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (106 total deaths)

— 19.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (14,608 fully vaccinated)

#28. Fayette County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (16 new cases, +220% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,358 (7,804 total cases)

— 18.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 424 (121 total deaths)

— 28.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (12,439 fully vaccinated)

#27. Butler County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (222 new cases, +79% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,343 (93,267 total cases)

— 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (1,152 total deaths)

— 8.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (218,132 fully vaccinated)

#26. Fulton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (26 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,593 (10,360 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (180 total deaths)

— 29.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (22,154 fully vaccinated)

#25. Clermont County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (129 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,988 (51,582 total cases)

— 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (557 total deaths)

— 17.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (117,476 fully vaccinated)

#24. Licking County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (120 new cases, +79% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,698 (41,913 total cases)

— 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (475 total deaths)

— 18.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (96,985 fully vaccinated)

#23. Fairfield County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (107 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,582 (38,735 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (430 total deaths)

— 17.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (90,811 fully vaccinated)

#22. Warren County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 70 (165 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,729 (58,014 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (584 total deaths)

— 24.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.1% (150,375 fully vaccinated)

#21. Ashland County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 71 (38 new cases, +65% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,489 (12,028 total cases)

— 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (218 total deaths)

— 24.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.3% (23,171 fully vaccinated)

#20. Jefferson County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 75 (49 new cases, +172% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,621 (14,777 total cases)

— 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 488 (319 total deaths)

— 48.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (32,888 fully vaccinated)

#19. Hamilton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 79 (644 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,150 (189,247 total cases)

— 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (2,064 total deaths)

— 23.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.9% (514,553 fully vaccinated)

#18. Wood County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (106 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,269 (31,748 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (354 total deaths)

— 17.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.9% (81,012 fully vaccinated)

#17. Summit County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (457 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,944 (113,311 total cases)

— 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (1,705 total deaths)

— 4.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (343,123 fully vaccinated)

#16. Marion County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (55 new cases, +175% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,616 (19,929 total cases)

— 32.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (268 total deaths)

— 25.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (31,414 fully vaccinated)

#15. Medina County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (160 new cases, +111% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,419 (40,298 total cases)

— 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (507 total deaths)

— 14.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.1% (115,212 fully vaccinated)

#14. Erie County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (66 new cases, +136% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,324 (19,550 total cases)

— 14.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 358 (266 total deaths)

— 8.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (44,064 fully vaccinated)

#13. Portage County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 94 (152 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,200 (34,443 total cases)

— 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (449 total deaths)

— 16.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (93,269 fully vaccinated)

#12. Lake County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 97 (223 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,473 (49,421 total cases)

— 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (737 total deaths)

— 2.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.6% (150,910 fully vaccinated)

#11. Franklin County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 97 (1,271 new cases, +34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,171 (291,934 total cases)

— 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (2,601 total deaths)

— 39.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (848,758 fully vaccinated)

#10. Meigs County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 100 (23 new cases, +667% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,291 (4,648 total cases)

— 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (88 total deaths)

— 16.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (10,753 fully vaccinated)

#9. Lucas County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (438 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,810 (101,988 total cases)

— 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (1,416 total deaths)

— 0.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (249,011 fully vaccinated)

#8. Union County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (61 new cases, +39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,678 (15,737 total cases)

— 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (102 total deaths)

— 47.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (36,833 fully vaccinated)

#7. Lawrence County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 106 (63 new cases, +125% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,200 (17,958 total cases)

— 30.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (250 total deaths)

— 27.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (29,517 fully vaccinated)

#6. Ashtabula County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (106 new cases, +47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,619 (20,050 total cases)

— 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 441 (429 total deaths)

— 34.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (51,414 fully vaccinated)

#5. Athens County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (71 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,484 (14,688 total cases)

— 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (142 total deaths)

— 34.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (33,603 fully vaccinated)

#4. Geauga County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (105 new cases, +128% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,304 (16,205 total cases)

— 25.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (264 total deaths)

— 14.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (57,533 fully vaccinated)

#3. Delaware County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (234 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,421 (44,808 total cases)

— 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (272 total deaths)

— 60.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.2% (157,270 fully vaccinated)

#2. Cuyahoga County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 118 (1,462 new cases, +30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,036 (272,158 total cases)

— 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (3,781 total deaths)

— 7.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.1% (803,885 fully vaccinated)

#1. Lorain County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 125 (386 new cases, +69% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,710 (67,265 total cases)

— 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (978 total deaths)

— 4.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (197,525 fully vaccinated)