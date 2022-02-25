Ohio counties where CDC still recommends wearing a mask

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance for communities where COVID-19 is no longer as prevalent.

The CDC measures now focus more on how COVID is affecting local hospitals, instead of case numbers.

Now, about 70% of people live in areas where the virus is a low or medium risk to hospitals. Those are the areas where the public health agency no longer recommends wearing a mask for healthy people.

In areas with high COVID levels, the CDC said people should wear a mask indoors in public. Those who are high risk for severe illness should take additional precautions.

In Ohio, the following counties remain high:

  • Champaign
  • Clark
  • Gallia
  • Harrison
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson
  • Lawrence
  • Logan
  • Meigs
  • Morgan
  • Pike
  • Ross
  • Scioto
  • Van Wert
  • Washington

Counties in Northeast Ohio remain at either a medium or low COVID level. The CDC recommends those living in counties with a medium COVID level should talk to their doctors about whether to wear a mask if they are at high risk for severe illness.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Sign up today for your Cleveland Browns updates

Black History Month 2022
Black History Month 2022

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Download the FOX 8 weather app