Ohio counties where CDC still recommends wearing a mask

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance for communities where COVID-19 is no longer as prevalent.
The CDC measures now focus more on how COVID is affecting local hospitals, instead of case numbers.
Now, about 70% of people live in areas where the virus is a low or medium risk to hospitals. Those are the areas where the public health agency no longer recommends wearing a mask for healthy people.
In areas with high COVID levels, the CDC said people should wear a mask indoors in public. Those who are high risk for severe illness should take additional precautions.
In Ohio, the following counties remain high:
- Champaign
- Clark
- Gallia
- Harrison
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Lawrence
- Logan
- Meigs
- Morgan
- Pike
- Ross
- Scioto
- Van Wert
- Washington
Counties in Northeast Ohio remain at either a medium or low COVID level. The CDC recommends those living in counties with a medium COVID level should talk to their doctors about whether to wear a mask if they are at high risk for severe illness.