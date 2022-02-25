Ohio counties where CDC still recommends wearing a mask

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance for communities where COVID-19 is no longer as prevalent.

The CDC measures now focus more on how COVID is affecting local hospitals, instead of case numbers.

Now, about 70% of people live in areas where the virus is a low or medium risk to hospitals. Those are the areas where the public health agency no longer recommends wearing a mask for healthy people.

In areas with high COVID levels, the CDC said people should wear a mask indoors in public. Those who are high risk for severe illness should take additional precautions.

In Ohio, the following counties remain high:

Champaign

Clark

Gallia

Harrison

Jackson

Jefferson

Lawrence

Logan

Meigs

Morgan

Pike

Ross

Scioto

Van Wert

Washington

Counties in Northeast Ohio remain at either a medium or low COVID level. The CDC recommends those living in counties with a medium COVID level should talk to their doctors about whether to wear a mask if they are at high risk for severe illness.