Ohio could use hotels, dorms as hospital units amid coronavirus crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton talked about the state's plans to increase health care capacity amid the coronavirus outbreak during Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's news conference on Tuesday.

Acton said Ohio hospitals are already at 62 percent capacity. She said now they are focused on turning hospitals into expanded intensive care units. Most hospitals will have to increase their ICU capabilities by 50 percent.

Top Ohio officials are examining steps taken in other counties and states. Acton said that includes using hotels and dorms as hospital units, like officials are doing in New York.

The state suspended elective surgeries. It's also modifying anesthesia machines into ventilators and building additional beds to handle the sharp increase of patients because of the virus.

They reached out to area universities about the use of residence halls.

University of Akron: "We are certainly cooperating with the entire community but no specific conversations about housing patients on our campus have yet occurred between the University and local health officials."

Case Western Reserve University: "At this point, the university is evaluating campus housing to determine what assistance we might be able to provide, first with regard to rooms for health-care workers who cannot return home to their families."