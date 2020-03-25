1  of  4
Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine provides update on coronavirus

Coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold his daily coronavirus news conference at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The governor will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

As of Wednesday, there were 704 confirmed cases in the state, the Ohio Department of Health said. The ages of the cases ranged from infant to 94.

There were deaths across Cuyahoga, Erie, Franklin, Gallia, Lucas, Miami and Stark counties. The number of cases per county was not released on Wednesday.

Of the 182 hospitalizations, 75 were in the intensive care unit.

